Shooter, evading court proceedings, held in double murder case

An active member of the Neeraj Bawania gang, who was evading court proceedings in a double murder case in West Delhi, was held by the crime branch team from Sonepat in Haryana.

The incident took place in Subhash Nagar in 2014, wherein dozens of gang members from the Neeraj Bawania and Neetu Dabodia gangs fired at each other in two of them got killed.

The shooter, identified as Raghu, was in the court proceedings and was declared a Proclaimed Offender.

Police got a tipoff about his presence in Sonepat and the team laid a trap near a wine shop in Village Hassanpur, which led to his apprehension.

During the investigation, he confessed his involvement in the present case and several other cases of PS Murthal, Sonepat.

He disclosed that in the year 2009, he committed his first murder due to an old enmity in his native village, Hassanpur, and got arrested. While being lodged in Sonepat Jail where he met Naveen and other members of Neeraj Bawania Gang and joined hands with them.

He came out of jail in 2013 and worked with famous gang members of the Neeraj Bawania Gang and got involved in several murders, attempts to murder, dacoity, carjacking, robbery, burglary, and arms act and is still an active gangster who also has a recent criminal history in cases of police station Murthal.