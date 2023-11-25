‘SHIBUI’ Japanese aesthetics art on display in Delhi

Inspired from nature and curated from its elements, six different styles of Japanese ceramic art are being showcased in the national capital along with eco printed fabrics, under the common umbrella of “SHIBUI”, translating to simple, subtle and unobtrusive art.

A unique exhibition is underway at the Bikaner house, India Gate, showing how art melts with nature and comes into reality through fibre and clay.

Potters Tanuja Jain and Uma Sawhny, who was a dancer earlier, along with eco printed fabrics from designer Renu Gupta, all three artists are working with Japanese sensibilities and techniques.

Works on different styles of art, including Big Brown Bowl, Smoke Firing, Raku Firing, Marbled Vases, Nerikomi, Anagama Firing, and Horse Hair Firing are on display that recite different tales of imaginations from their unique styles.

Speaking to The Statesman on her work, dancer-turned-potter Uma Sawhny said she was a dancer earlier, however, with time she turned to pottery, which she mentions as the best, but, the most difficult art form.

The vivacious 86-year-old Uma says she got no formal lessons on pottery, other than the three months training from a known potter Ashok Prajapati.

“Whatever is done from heart, it cannot be contained, it just flows,” she said.

She further said her designs were inspired from the different art forms such as music and dance.

Tanuja Jain, whose work is also on display, is based on techniques like the Smoke firing, Naked Raku, Crystal firing , Paper clay and Anagama.

Her designs display the use of earthy warm colours on porcelain creating contemporary design forms, while unglazed pots form a large part of her work.

Talking of the exclusive clothing on display at the exhibition, these are based on the growing movement of eco- conscius fashion as their creator, designer Renu Gupta weaves her magic with a keen eye on the nature’s elements and the eco- printed fabrics reflect fashion inspired from Japanese art.

Speaking to The Statesman, Renu Gupta who is also a psychotherapist, says that her designs take inspiration from the nature, as every season leaves its beauty on the fabric, the colours used in the making are all sourced from natural elements, safe for the skin and also environment friendly.

She uses Eucalyptus, Guava leaf, flowers like marigold, rose and others for making the fabrics.

Meanwhile, SHIBUI, which is a curation of talent and creativity extracted from traditional Japanese techniques, will be underway at the Bikaner House till November 28, Tuesday.