A man from Delhi has made headlines by setting a new Guinness World Record for completing a remarkable feat. Shashank Manu, the record holder, successfully visited all 286 metro stations in the capital city in an impressive time of 15 hours, 22 minutes, and 49 seconds.

Manu embarked on his ambitious endeavor at 5 am, starting his journey on the blue line. He concluded his remarkable achievement at 8:30 pm, reaching the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station on the green line.

To accomplish this incredible feat, Manu made use of a one-day tourist card, allowing him unlimited rides within the 348 km network. His day began on the blue line at 5 am and concluded at 8:30 pm, taking full advantage of the convenient tourist card.

The inspiration for this record attempt struck Manu during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic. As soon as the metro services resumed after the lockdown, he eagerly seized the opportunity to chase this remarkable record.

Manu documented every aspect of his journey in photographs, a video, and even obtained signed forms from fellow passengers to verify his achievement. Throughout the entire journey, two independent witnesses accompanied him, ensuring compliance with Covid protocols in line with the guidelines set by Guinness. He made note of the opening and closing times of the train doors at each station.

After several months of discussions with the Guinness records team, Manu finally succeeded in claiming the well-deserved recognition for his accomplishment.

In 2021, Shashank Manu, a passionate globetrotter with experience in more than 70 countries, accomplished this extraordinary achievement. However, due to a misunderstanding, the official recognition for his record was not received until April 2023. Initially, the credit for the achievement was mistakenly attributed to Prafull Singh, a revenue inspector working for Delhi Metro, who had completed the task in 16 hours and 2 minutes in 2021.

Manu aimed to highlight the exceptional efficiency and remarkable qualities of what he believes to be the “best metro in the world” through this record. With this achievement under his belt, he now aspires to conquer more records, as he already holds records for “most museums visited in 24 hours” and “most places of worship visited in one month.”