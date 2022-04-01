Serial Instagram stalker arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police stated on Friday that a 22-year-old man was arrested for stalking and threatening women on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, an official said.

Mithun Tiwari, the accused, created many bogus Instagram accounts in order to stalk women.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj C, a complaint was filed on March 17 at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, in which the complainant alleged that someone had created numerous bogus Instagram accounts and threatened to kidnap her and make her photographs public.

As a result, the police filed a complaint with the Cyber police station of the south west district under sections 354-D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture, or act designed to offend the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and began an investigation.

Details of suspected Instagram IDs were collected from the platform’s Law Enforcement Agency, and one mobile number and certain IP addresses were retrieved from Service Providers during the inquiry.

“While analysing the same, the suspect Mithun Tiwari was identified as the user and creator of said fake Instagram account,” the DCP said.

Following that, the police formed a team that executed a raid and arrested the suspect.

The accused, who was discovered to have five Instagram profiles, was found to have one phone, according to the police.

“Probe is still on,” the official added.

(with inputs from IANS)