Senior citizen held for duping 60 PSU employees, others of over Rs 14 cr

A 64-year-old man was arrested in the national capital for duping 60 Public Sector Undertakings employees, including general public, of over Rs 14 crore, an official said Monday.

The accused was identified as Diwakar Sharma, a resident of Akshardham Village, Delhi.

Furnishing details, Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Chhaya Sharma said the case was registered on the complaint of one Gulshan Sethi in July, 2016 against Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. (SBPL) and its two Directors namely Piyush Tiwari and Diwakar Sharma for their project “Shubhkamna City” in July-September 2013 to be developed in Greater Noida, UP.

“The alleged assured the complainants that they would deliver the project within two years from the date of issuance of allotment letter but they failed to deliver the project till date,” the Jt CP said.

Subsequently, the police registered a case under sections 406, 409, 420 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation. “More than 60 complaints have been clubbed with the present FIR and a total amount of more than Rs 14 crore have been embezzled by accused persons,” the senior official informed.

During the course of investigation, documents were obtained from the concerned authorities and it revealed that booking of flats was done prior to the approval of statutory approvals. Flats were booked by GAPSEWHO and Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. (SBPL).

“The accused Diwakar Sharma played an active role in affairs of the accused company alongwith his accomplice Piyush Tiwari. It was also revealed during investigation that accused Piyush Tiwari had made multiple allotments of flats in the project,” said the official.

It was found that the accused previously worked as Secretary of GAPSEWHO and later he established the company Shubhkamna Buildtech Private Limited in 2006 to enter into the real estate sector with the intention to cheat people. The co-accused Piyush Tiwari became Director of this company in 2011 and both hatched conspiracy and allegedly induced the complainant of this case and other gullible customers.

“The accused induced Govt. & PSU’s employees including general public through advertisements and agents of Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. in connivance with a society named Government and Public Sector Employees Welfare Housing Organization (GAPSEWHO) to invest in their housing project. GAPSEWHO gave advertisement that the project is made for Govt. and Public Sector Employees and it will be constructed on No Profit No Loss Basis and possession of the flats was delivered within schedule time frame,” Sharma said.

The senior official further said on the assurance of GAPSEWHO office-bearers who were retired officials of Govt./PSUs/Banking Sectors, a large number of serving employees of these sectors including the general public got attracted to their housing project and invested their money and retirement benefits. Later on, accused persons and GAPSEWHO left the project unattended.

The Jt CP said that another Director Piyush Tiwari is still absconding and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him. “Further probe is on,” she added.