Security enhanced in Delhi ahead of 77th I-Day

In view of the 77th Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, security has been stepped up across Delhi, police said.

The Delhi Police have stepped up checks, and security measures across the city and have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC near areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort.

“In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc.

“No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) wrote on Twitter.

Talking to the media, Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak said: “Like every year, this year too, the Delhi Police is very professional in its approach. Delhi Police has planned adequate, robust, and foolproof security arrangements.”

Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

DCP, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi while talking to a news agency said, “PM Modi will hoist the National Flag here (Red Fort)…We are very proud of this…It becomes our responsibility to ensure that the security arrangements are absolutely strict.”

Delhi Police has found several flaws in the security arrangements in different places in the National Capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations and G20 event. Delhi Police’s Special Cell audited these places between 27 and 29th July 2023.

About 100 such places have been identified by the Special Cell of Delhi police where there are flaws in the security.

After this, Deputy Commissioner of Police, HQ &TYR, Special cell, Delhi, has issued an order which said, “During checking dated 27 July to 29 July, several shortcomings have been noticed in various Hotels, Guest Houses, busy markets, taxi stands, parking lots, cyber cafes, PG accommodations, Cinema Halls, Malls etc.”

The Deputy Commissioner further asked police officials to brief the people and rectify these flaws in the security.

In an order, it was further said, “It is therefore requested that local police officials under your jurisdiction may be advised to brief the concerned to rectify these defects accordingly and a compliance report to this effect may kindly be sent to this office for the perusal of senior officers. If the above area does not fall in your Jurisdiction, the same may be sent to the concerned District/Unit.”