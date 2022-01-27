SDMC carries beautification drive to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

In order to commemorate 75 years of Progressive India and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has carried out massive beautification drives in all four zones.

As a part of the beautification drive, corporation buildings, metro pillars, schools, and key roundabouts have been beautified with an aim to make Delhi a ‘Clean & Beautiful’ city.

South Zone has also portrayed National Bird Peacock through Wall Art on the wall of a six-storey building of SDMC’S House Tax in RK Puram Sector-9. The Peacock has been painted at a wall measuring 70 feet in length and 26 feet in width in 4-5 days and is the symbol of grace and beauty and denotes legendary presence in Indian traditions.

Since it is a unique characteristic likewise to make sustainable India, SDMC needed to take unique initiatives to overcome the big challenges of Waste Management and to build a sustainable country for the next generation, said the spokesperson.

In SDMC’S iconic Bharat Darshan Park, Tree of Unity has been created from electric pole, tires and Children play equipment strips. Besides this, Deer Chariot has been made from waste parts of discarded car body frame at Shaheedi Park.

As a part of AKAM celebrations, metro pillars in SDMC’S Najafgarh zone are painted to show the Dances of India and its rich cultural diversity.

Besides, Najafgarh Zone, Kargil Chowk in Dwarka has been beautified. “The artifacts of our soldiers have been repainted, wall of the adjacent park has been painted with flag’s tricolor and signboard showing the symbol of AKAM has been installed,” mentioned the press statement.

To mark 75 years of progressive India and AKAM, Roundabout at Nizamuddin East in Central Zone has been beautified. The footpath has been repaired and colored for the ease of pedestrians.

The overhead wiring in the circle has been removed and the grill/boundary has been painted. Extensive use of flowers has been done to beautify the circle. Flower petals have been used to create a selfie board in the roundabout.

In South Zone, Qutub Chowk and Kailash Colony Roundabout have been beautified. The Waste to Art artifacts was displayed in Qutub Park, the boundary wall, Grill, and Gate of the Qutub Park repainted with Flag’s tricolor, rangoli, and signboard showing symbol of AKAM and SDMC has been installed. Boards with Taglines on Waste Management displayed. Kailash Colony Roundabout also beautified and board carrying logos of AKAM and SDMC placed.

To celebrate the occasion, SDMC Park in Punjabi Bagh’s Central Market and SDMC Park adjacent to Dabri Flyover has been beautified in West Zone. In SDMC Park at Central Market, a flag theme structure with a light effect has been installed, 2 number of trees made with scrap have been installed and painted with flag’s tricolor.

In SDMC Park near Dabri Flyover, the Butterfly structure has been made using scraped materials. In both the parks, patches of lawn covered with carpet grass, seasonal flower plants have been planted as a ground cover in the shrubbery area of the park. The signboard showing symbol South Delhi Municipal Corporation, I LOVE DELHI and AKAM has been installed separately in both SDMC Parks.