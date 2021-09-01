Schools reopen in Delhi, students feel elated

With declining case trajectory in the city, schools in the national capital reopened with strict anti-Covid measures in place after months.

The Delhi government has allowed opening of schools with preventive Covid measures. The schools in the state will reopen for classes 9 to 12 in staggered manner. The new guidelines for schools include mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements, 50 per cent seating per classroom, and mandatory quarantine room for students in school premises.

L.K. Dubey, Principal, Sarvoday Bal Vidyalay West Vinod Nagar, said, “We have called only 50 per cent of students. With proper implementation of SOPs, we have applied One Desk one Student formula to ensure total physical distancing”.

Talking to IANS, he said that all the teachers are fully vaccinated and have ensured complete safety for students. He said that we have sanitized all classrooms and students will be allowed only after thermal screening.

Rishika, a student from class 12, said, “We are excited to join schools again after several months. we are following full Covid appropriate behaviour and don’t want to be confined again at home”.

Khushi from the same class said that she has enjoyed coming out after 5 to 6 months. “We were so excited to join the school that we ignored the heavy rain to reach the school. With proper sanitization all safety norms are being followed in schools”, said elated Khushi.

Colleges and coaching institutes in the state have also been allowed to reopen from Thursday.

While the classes for standards 9 to 12 are resuming from Wednesday in Delhi, classes for standard 6 to 8 are slated to resume from September 8. However, the Delhi government has clarified that no student would be forced to physically attend school.

Several schools in the capital also opting for a ‘wait-and-watch’ strategy to see how the situation progresses before they resume classes.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Social Media said, “First day of school… Children attending school despite the rainfall shows that they have really missed their school days. I am looking forward to meeting the students as soon as possible”.

He said that Delhi reopens schools from Wednesday for classes 9-12 after nearly 17 months amid strict safety protocols due to the pandemic. Students will enjoy with friends and will study in classrooms. Despite heavy rains, students have reached schools which shows their passions and excitement that they were waiting for reopening of schools.

With the decline in new Covid cases across the country, many state governments have allowed reopening of schools from September 1 onwards. The states have ensured to take proper safety measures to reopen schools and will follow all the SOPs.