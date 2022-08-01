Sanjay Arora takes over as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, on Monday took charge as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police.

He was appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner, as incumbent Rakesh Asthana retired on Sunday whose tenure ended 31 July. Arora is currently serving as DG of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Arora had served as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and was appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday.

A farewell parade for Arora’s predecessor Rakesh Asthana was organised at the Parade Ground, new Police Lines, Delhi on Sunday evening.

The 61-year-old Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, was appointed as Police Commissioner of Delhi in July, 2021, just four days before his superannuation.

Outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday said although he has retired, his desire to work for the force and the public remains intact.

“Although I have retired today, I believe I can do a lot more for the Delhi Police, the people and the country… I still have that desire to work. But then, anyone who joins the force has to retire one day,” Asthana said in his farewell speech.

The 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, who has in the last one year brought some notable changes in the Delhi Police, such as merging Police Control Room units with police stations and separating law and order from the investigation unit, said he believes his team “did well”.

