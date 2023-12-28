Ruckus in MCD, Mayor Shelly Oberoi suspends 4 BJP councillors

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday suspended four BJP councillors for 15 days for disrupting the House proceedings.

The suspended councillors include Raja Iqbal, Ravi Negi, Yogendra Verma and Gajendra Singh.

Addressing a press conference, Oberoi alleged that despite multiple warnings in the past and even during the current session, the leader of the opposition and other BJP councillors continued to disrupt the House by provoking the AAP councillors, raising slogans and bringing up issues that were not even related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

She claimed the saffron party came prepared with a bid to disrupt the House and was less concerned with issues of the people.

“Since January, they have been disrupting the House and the same has not been able to function smoothly,” the Mayor added.

Meanwhile, the Mayor also informed that 18 proposals were passed, while three were postponed and two were referred back.

A ruckus also erupted during the House meeting with BJP councillors protesting the supply of alleged substandard medicines in Delhi hospitals and demanding actions against Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Following the disruptions, the House was adjourned as the ruling and opposition councillors argued over delayed salary of municipal employees, pension, house tax, among others.

The members from opposition staged protests holding placards with slogans like “Stop playing with the life of poor” and “Mareezon se bhi bola jhooth, Nakli dawao se ki hai loot Kejriwal istefa do” (you lied to patients, sold fake medicines, Kejriwal must resign).