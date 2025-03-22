RSJMS holds valedictory ceremony for P5 students

Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School (RSJMS), Humayun Road, New Delhi, bid an emotional farewell to its outgoing P5 batch of 2024-2025 at a grand Valedictory Ceremony hosted at Modern School, Barakhamba Road.

Former Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi graced the event as the Chief Guest.

Mira Pradeep Singh, President of the Board of Trustees, Modern Schools; Ambika Pant, Secretary of the Board of Trustees; Ajay Verma, Chairman of RSJMS; and Dr Vijay Datta, Principal of Modern School, Barakhamba Road were among the other notable attendees.

The ceremony began on an auspicious note with a traditional Ganesh Vandana performed by P4 students. Headmistress Nalini Singh Rajput then welcomed the gathering, offering her best wishes to the graduating students and urging parents to nurture values such as patience, perseverance, and empathy in their children.

A detailed report on the school’s activities over the academic year was presented by the Headmistress alongside select P5 students.

Chairman Ajay Verma expressed his gratitude to teachers, parents, and stakeholders for their unwavering support in shaping the students’ academic and personal growth.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the second volume of the school magazine, Sandesh, by Chief Guest Lekhi. In her address, she encouraged students to work towards building a prosperous India by 2047, aligning with the vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.