Resident doctor shot at by unidentified men outside hospital in national capital

According to Delhi Police, the 26-year-old doctor–Hemant, was shot at allegedly by unidentified men outside the hospital on Monday night.

No arrests have been made till now, the Delhi Police said.

“An incident of firing upon a resident doctor has been reported from RTR Hospital, JP Kalan. The victim is undergoing treatment at hospital & is stable. A case under attempt to murder & Arms Act has been registered & multiple teams formed to nab the culprits,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.