‘Red light on, gaadi off’ campaign a ploy to hide AAP’s incompetence to curb pollution: Delhi Congress chief

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Tuesday, termed the ‘Red light on, gaadi off’ campaign being carried out by the ruling AAP in the national capital a ploy to hide the incompetence of the government to curb pollution.

“The ‘Red light on, gaadi off’ campaign has only created jams at traffic signals with very few drivers adhering to the campaign but yielded no result as the capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday remained under ‘Very Poor’ category at 310,” the Congress leader added.

Yadav alleged that the AAP leaders have been pointing fingers at the neighbouring states of Haryana and UP over stubble burning while keeping mum on stubble burning in Punjab as it is ruled by their party. “Blaming stubble burning won’t make any sense to the residents of Delhi as the dust arising from broken roads and other dust-generating activities have made the city’s air unfit for breathing,” he added.

