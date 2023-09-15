RAPIDX trains now to run above Blue Line at New Ashok Nagar

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, being constructed as part of a long-term strategic solution to the pollution and congestion, has achieved an important milestone with the successful completion of the construction of the viaduct crossing over the viaduct of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro corridor.

“This viaduct of the RRTS corridor crosses the Delhi Metro corridor at a height of about 20 meters at this point near the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station. Carrying out construction work at such a height over the existing and already operational metro track successfully is a big achievement from the engineering point of view,” an NCRTC spokesperson said on Friday.

Running from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station towards New Ashok RRTS station, the elevated alignment of the RRTS corridor is crossing the viaduct of the Blue Line of Delhi Metro which provides services to a large number of people every day.

To ensure the convenience and safety of commuters travelling from this station, the construction of this part of the viaduct has been done in night with the help of Tarini (Launching Gantry).

In this process, segments of the girder were lifted and joined together to construct the full span of the viaduct. Thanks to the unwavering support the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) received from the DMRC, the overnight construction could be completed by the NCRTC while ensuring uninterrupted services of the metro.

Multi-modal integration is the guiding principle of the RRTS project being implemented by the NCRTC. To facilitate this, RRTS stations have been strategically planned in such a way that they can be built as close as possible to the existing modes of public transport. Provisions have been made for seamless connectivity for a smooth and uninterrupted travel experience for commuters.

The NCRTC had to overcome many complexities related to construction and civil engineering with innovative techniques and strategic planning to make it possible.

New Ashok Nagar Metro Station receives a large number of commuters from Noida. Once the RRTS corridor becomes operational, commuters will have the option to travel towards Meerut or other RRTS corridors from this station.

To provide connectivity between RRTS station and metro station at this point, the NCRTC is constructing a about 90-meter-long and 6-meter-wide Foot-Over Bridge (FOB) which will be connected from the concourse level to concourse level of both the stations.

The height of this FOB will be eight meters above the ground. This will facilitate seamless movement of commuters between both the modes of transport without exiting the station premises.

It will also ensure stress-free travel for commuters and play a major role in controlling traffic jams and congestion outside the station. It will especially ensure a convenient and comfortable travel experience for women, the elderly, children, and commuters travelling with luggage.

Moreover, to provide better connectivity and accessibility to the station from the nearby areas, the NCRTC is also constructing two more FOBs at this station to connect residential areas.

So far, construction of a more than 5-kilometer-long viaduct has been completed in Delhi out of a total 9 km elevated section. 90 per cent of the pillar construction work has also been completed. Delhi has around 14 km long section, the rest is the underground section for which construction of tunnels have already been completed.

The NCRTC aims to operationalise the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor by year 2025. Before that, the 17-km long Priority Section will be commissioned for the public soon this year.