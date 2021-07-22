The MeT has forecast ‘extremely’ heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa regions to continue in isolated order as well as along the Western Ghats of Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread precipitation over several areas across west, and north till the weekend ends.

There will be “isolated heavy falls very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 22 and 23. This is likely to increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls on July 25 and 26 over these areas”, the IMD said in a release.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over Gujarat till July 23 with increase from 24, it said. “It is likely to increase to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on July 25 and 26”.

There will be an increase in rainfall activity over northeast India likely on July 26 with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over these areas, IMD said.