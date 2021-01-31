Delhi Police has so far registered 38 cases and arrested 84 people in connection with the violence during a tractor parade by farmers here on the Republic Day, officials said today.

The tractor march by farmers protesting against the Centre’s three controversial farmlaws had turned violent, leading to chaotic scenes on the streets of the national capital on 26 January.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police personnel during the tractor parade. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. They also hoisted flags on the domes and placed a flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument.

The city police had asked nine farmer leaders to join the investigation in the case yesterday, but no one turned up.

Delhi Police’s crime branch along with forensic experts today visited the Red Fort to collect evidence in connection with the Republic Day violence. A team of Delhi police also reached Jalandhar yesterday to trace the miscreants involved with the violence.

The crime branch is investigating this violence and several teams have been formed to identify the miscreants.

“A team of forensic experts visited Red Fort and it is collecting evidence,” an official said. Delhi Police has also issued an appeal in newspapers, asking people to share any evidence or information about the violence.

