Quality healthcare and education essential for development: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the Kejriwal government was providing the kind of facilities in Delhi through which the UK and the US took the path of development. Quality healthcare and quality education are essential for the development of a country, he pointed out.

The Health Minister said a people-oriented and corruption-free governance model in Delhi has made people realise that there is someone working towards securing their rights.

Jain also inaugurated a multi-purpose community centre at Alipur village, Narela.

He said, “We have fulfilled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s promise to the people here for a centre and our work speaks for itself. The Delhi government is for the people and by the people and is the only government working to provide quality amenities to the underprivileged. With people’s support, only the Kejriwal government got 90 percent Assembly seats in Delhi consecutively which is historic in itself.”

He emphasised the interventions being made for quality healthcare and other amenities, and said, “The Kejriwal government has been the first one in the country to take up the issue of quality amenities as a prime responsibility and we are making remarkable progress in healthcare and education with each passing day.”

He added, “The UK and the US developed only because of free quality education and healthcare, and the Kejriwal government is bringing the same kind of facilities to Delhi.”

He further said, “Will is the key to achieving anything. No task is impossible, but requires commitment which previous governments didn’t show”.

He asserted, “The Delhi government is accused of doing politics of ‘free services’, but we ask if we are judiciously using public money and giving it back to the people through free and quality services then what’s the harm. We have not introduced any new tax and we will continue to work tirelessly in finding innovative ways of delivering the most appropriate policies for the people.”