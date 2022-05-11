Punjab Police treated me like a terrorist: Bagga

The BJP youth wing national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga today alleged that Punjab police treated him like a terrorist a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him relief from arrest till July 5,

In a press conference held at Delhi BJP office, Bagga said that, “Instead of arresting those accused of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists, Punjab police kidnapped and treated me like a terrorist.”

He was present along with state president Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha Member Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

“I was arrested by Punjab Police for asking Kejriwal about his promise to act against those who dishonoured Guru Granth Sahib in the state, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in Punjab. I was arrested by Punjab Police for asking questions to Kejriwal about his promises to act against those who dishonoured Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab and drug mafia in the state,” Bagga said.

The BJP leader further said that he will continue to question Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in Punjab even if one or 1000 cases are registered against him.

Regarding his comment due to which he was arrested, Bagga said: “I raised my voice against Kejriwal for ridiculing the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. If I said that we won’t let Kejriwal live peacefully until he apologised, it did not mean I wanted to kill him.”