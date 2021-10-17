Punjab govt’s “5 marla land” card scheme meant to “deceive” people, alleges Sisodia

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that the present Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab was “deceiving” the people of the state with the new scheme of “5 marla land” guarantee card like its employment card scheme of 2017.

Sisodia said the scheme of the “5 marla land” plot was initiated in 1961 but to date neither the Congress government nor any other government in Punjab implemented it. No one has received land under this scheme.

In a statement, he said even now, the Channi government was not giving land to the people, but is “deceiving” them by giving them a paper with the promise of giving land.

Sisodia said three months before the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress party had distributed employment cards to the youth of Punjab, which was “a fraud” on the people.

“Captain Amarinder Singh had promised that if a Congress government came to power, all the employment cardholders would get employment; otherwise, the government would give them an allowance. However the Congress-led government, despite being in power for four-a-half years, has neither given employment nor employment allowance to the youth.

The Congress and Captain forgot all their promises and bluffed the people of Punjab,” Sisodia alleged.

Asking a question to the Channi government of Punjab, Sisodia said Channi had been an MLA and a minister for three terms, but not even one person from his constituency received the benefit of this scheme to date.

Sisodia, during his Punjab tour on Saturday, prayed for happiness and peace in the state at Shri Valmiki Teerth Dham and Shri Ram Teerth Dham in Amritsar. He prayed for the prosperity and progress of Punjab as well as for the maintenance of fraternity and brotherhood. He claimed that with the blessings of Lord Valmiki, this time the Aam Aadmi Party would form its government in Punjab and then it would start building a new and prosperous state.