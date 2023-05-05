Protesting wrestlers organise langar at Jantar Mantar

The protesting wrestlers organised a langar at Jantar Mantar here on Friday.

Wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and several others have been sitting in protest at the Jantar Mantar for 14 days against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, alleging molestation and sexual harassment.

Led by Olympics medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat, the protesting wrestlers served food to all those who partook in the langar.

Those who had food at the langar today were not only those supporting the country’s top sportspersons but also the common people.

Some of India’s top grapplers are on a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar for more than a week now seeking action against the WFI president for alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers over the years.

On Thursday, the star wrestlers also offered to return their medals and honours as part of their protest against being manhandled by the Delhi Police to disrupt their sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

A scuffle had broken out between the protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel at the protest site late on Wednesday night. The wrestlers claimed they were manhandled and abused by the police personnel.