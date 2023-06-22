Protest outside temple in Mandawali during encroachment drive

A large number of people on Thursday gathered to protest against the removal of an encroached section of a temple in east Delhi’s Mandawali area.

The encroachment drive was carried out by the PWD and to maintain law and order, a significant number of police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, was deployed in the area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth, an encroachment drive by PWD was scheduled for today and an iron grill surrounding the temple that has encroached the footpath was to be removed.

“The law and order situation is normal in the area,” the DCP added. The iron grill which was encroached upon the footpath was removed peacefully in the presence of heavy police deployment.

The official said that the locals have now stopped the protest and the traffic situation is under control and the vehicular movement has resumed.

“This was not a drive to demolish the temple but to remove a railing on the footpath next to the temple. This railing was constructed by some people a few months ago. It was blocking the way,” said Anil Banka, DM, East Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit out at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the incident. Delhi PWD Minister Atishi alleged that the action was taken on the orders of the L-G (Lieutenant Governor) despite the disapproval of the then-minister, Manish Sisodia.

“Sisodia had objected to any demolitions, but the L-G overruled his decision and ordered the demolition of 10 temples in Delhi,” she said. Atishi criticised the L-G, stating that Sisodia had directed that no religious place would be demolished in Delhi, but the L-G was ruling Delhi with arrogance like a king.

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan tweeted: “In Delhi, the L-G has ordered the demolition of 11 temples. One can clearly see the L-G’s order in this letter, and on the other hand, BJP members are opposing the demolition of these temples, criticising the Kejriwal government. These people are so cunning that they themselves commit murder and make you feel guilty.”