Property dealer among two drug and rape woman in Delhi’s Burari area

In an incident that raises questions on the safety of women in the national capital, a woman’s quest to rent an accommodation ended up in her allegedly gang- rape.

The woman was raped by two men, including a property dealer, in the Burari area of North Delhi, the police said.

The 32-year-old, who was on a lookout for a room on rent, had approached a property dealer on Sunday, oblivious of the worse awaited her.

On reaching a flat, the dealer offered her a drink laced with an intoxicating substance and allegedly raped her in the presence of another person, the complainant told the police.

While one of the accused has been identified as Jitender Singh and has been apprehended by the police, his accomplice is at large.

The victim made a PCR call after the duo left the crime scene, and lodged her complaint.

Responding to her complain, the police immediately sent her for medical examination. Her statement was verified and a case was registered under appropriate sections of law.

The victim’s statement was recorded in the court on Monday. Jitendra will be produced before a court on Wednesday.

Further investigation in the case is underway while the hunt is on for the other accused.