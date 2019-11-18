President Ram Nath Kovind called for encouraging children to tinker and innovate as that would foster a generation that is self-reliant and resourceful. Meeting a group of selected student innovators of the Atal Tinkering Lab Marathon 2018, he said, “We need to provide an ecosystem where the innovations that these young minds come up with, can be nurtured,” he said.

This would create a generation that will be job creators and not just job-seekers, Kovind said. He expressed the hope that young boys and girls become successful entrepreneurs one day. The President was happy to note that the selected innovators were chosen from among approximately 50,000 students from 2700 schools across the country. He was impressed to see their exhibits. He said that it makes him wonder what young children of this nation can achieve when given the opportunity to think unconventionally.

“We may be facing difficult challenges in the world today, but we also have young people, like them, willing to think differently to find the solutions to these problems,” he said. The President told the children that they had come from different states, spoke different languages and had grown up in different cultures. “Yet a common cause has united all of you. ‘ To find innovative solutions to problems faced by our society. But you won’t find these answers alone by yourselves. You will have to learn to work with others, appreciate each other’s ideas and understand different points of view. You have seen how thinking differently can be rewarding, but also remember that unless you work together you will not be able to see your ideas bear fruit.”

HP guv tells students to be confident

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatraya said that self-confidence is important in achieving the objectives in life and it helps to move ahead on the path of development. He was speaking during the convocation function of Alakh Prakash Goel Shimla University here on Thursday. The governor awarded medals to the meritorious students and awarded graduate and postgraduate degrees. He said knowledge, not money, is the real power.