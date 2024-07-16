Pollution check of vehicles now at 300 govt-authorised centres too

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday that pollution checking centers authorised by the government are functioning at three hundred locations across the city, apart from the petrol pumps.

The minister informed that since pollution checking of vehicles is not being done at petrol pumps due to a strike, the motorists could get the pollution status of their vehicles checked at the other places authorised by the Delhi government.

Gahlot said the list of all the 300 pollution checking centers, apart from the petrol pumps, has been shared on the official website of the Transport Department of the Delhi Government.

The minister shared the said information on his official handle of the social media platform X.

Gahlot informed that on Monday, a total of 1,375 vehicles were checked at the said pollution checking centers apart from gas stations, and talking of Tuesday, he added that up to evening, around 1464 vehicles had been checked.

Meanwhile, petrol pumps are on an indefinite strike over pollution checking charges. It is said the charges have not been revised.

The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association had announced that all pollution checking centres at the petrol pumps would remain shut due to their strike from July 15 against the Delhi government’s failure to increase the charges in the last 13 years.

Common people, especially those with expired PUC certificates of vehicles, are facing enormous hardship as they may be fined by the authorities.

The 300 centres have brought much-needed relief to those who have to get their vehicles checked and get the certificate so they can avoid being booked by the concerned agency.