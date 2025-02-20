Police unearth Manipur-based narco cartel, seizes drugs worth over Rs 50 crore

The Delhi Police, on Thursday, claimed to have unearthed a narcotic cartel operating from Manipur and arrested three key drug peddlers with psychotropic substances valued over Rs 50 crore in the international market.

After receiving the information about the supply of high-grade heroin in the national capital from the North Eastern part of the county, the police deployed informers in Manipur and West Bengal, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell NR) Amit Kaushik.

Based on a specific input that two suspects, Mitralal and Akash, would come to Mangolpuri in West Delhi to deliver the drug and accordingly, a trap was laid to nab them. Their anticipation led to the recovery of 10 kg of fine quality heroin and accordingly, a case was registered, Kaushik mentioned.

Elaborating on their modus operandi, the DCP said the duo were part of an inter-state narcotics syndicate. Mitralal confessed to have been involved in the supply of drugs to various parts of the country along with Akash and Krishna.

They used to procure opium from Manipur along with border areas of Myanmar, processed it into heroin before supplying it to Thoubal, Manipur. The processed heroin was carried from Thoubal, Manipur to Dimapur, Nagaland through different modes of transport.

The arrested peddlers and their associates used a commercial truck in which they made a secret cavity inside the cabin where they stored the heroin and transported it to the receivers.

The official added that a detailed investigation to unearth their other associates involved in the supply of narcotics is going on.