Police need to begin door to door search campaign in Jahangirpuri: LoP

Condemning the stone-pelting incident on police in Jahangirpuri, the leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has demanded that police should initiate a door-to-door search campaign in the area to recover all weapons.

Strict action should be taken against Bangladeshi infiltrators living there and requested the Lt. Governor to launch a massive campaign to remove illegal encroachments and constructions on government land in this area, demanded Bidhuri.

Bidhuri alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators have nexus with the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and the proof is that the leaders who always like to give statements, are silent on the Jahangirpuri incident, alleged the leaders of the Opposition.

On behalf of the Delhi government, these infiltrators are being given free electricity, water, ration, free bus travel for women, and government pension from the Delhi government, alleged Bidhuri.

Bidhuri has requested the Lt. Governor to remove these people from the government land which was marked for the school, hospital, and dispensary, but is illegally occupied by these people, he alleged.

Arrangements should be made to deport all these infiltrators back to Bangladesh, Bidhuri alleged.