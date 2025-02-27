Police nab hitman, avert ‘revenge murder plot’

Following the arrest of a hitman, who was receiving instructions from a jailed gangster of the infamous Gogi gang, police have averted a revenge murder plot, an official said on Thursday.

The action followed a tip-off from members of the rival Neeraj Bawania gang regarding a revenge murder plot being planned by arrested shooter Vishal’s close associate Amit Lakra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said.

Acting on the tip-off, police apprehended the suspect on February 25 near Gate No. 4 of Japanese Park in Rohini and recovered a sophisticated pistol along with two bullets from his possession.

A case was subsequently registered against him at the Delhi Police Crime Branch under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Kumar added.

During interrogation, Vishal admitted to being an active member of the Gogi-Ankesh Lakra gang. He also revealed that he is originally from Mundka village in Delhi, the same place gangster Ankesh Lakra hails from.

Vishal had been imprisoned twice, and during his second incarceration, he developed a close association with Ankesh Lakra, whom he considers his mentor.

He also revealed that he was deeply hurt by the murder of his close associate Amit Lakra by members of the rival Neeraj Bawania Gang. To avenge the murder, he procured two weapons and awaited Ankesh’s instructions from jail, the DCP said.

Notably, 26-year-old Amit Lakra was gunned down by bike-borne assailants on the night of November 9, 2024, in Mundka village after being released on bail. Rival gangsters Neeraj Bawania, Tillu Tajpuriya, and Devender Bambiha claimed responsibility for the murder through a social media post.

So far, police have apprehended two sharpshooters in connection with Amit Lakra’s murder.