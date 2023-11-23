PM’s vision of development, progress given new hope to people: Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the party incharge of the J&K and Ladakh today lauded the efforts of the security forces for breaking the terror ecosystem in J&K.

In a statement he said the terror outfits are on the run because of the multi-pronged offensive launched by the security forces.

Chugh complemented the J&K security agencies for confiscating about 500 properties of militants who are constantly engaged in anti-national activities while playing in the hands of the Pakistan ISI.

Advertisement

The nefarious designs of the Pakistan ISI would not be allowed to work in J&K anymore because Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development and progress schemes have given a new positive vision to the people of J&K.

He said J&K has moved from terrorism to tourism, and the youth in J&K were looking for tablets and computers instead of stones and guns.

Coming down heavily on NC vice president Omar Abdullah for his statement against the governance of the union territory, Chugh said in due course , after the consent of the Election Commission, elections would be held and it would expose the nepotism of Abdullah and Mufti families.

He said people of J&K have seen a new light to hope and aspiration under the guidance of the prime minister Modi so they would not be any more fooled by the ISI designs.