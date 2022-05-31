PM shares key highlights of his 8 years rule

As his government completed eight years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared the key highlights of eight years of “Seva, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan” (service, good governance and welfare of poor) on narendramodi.in and Namo App.

In a series of tweets, the PM said: “The last 8 years have been about fulfilling people’s aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. Vikas Yatra section on the NaMo App takes you through this development journey. #8YearsOfSeva There’s an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases #8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more. I’d urge you all, especially my young friends to have a look,” he wrote.