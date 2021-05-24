Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday slammed the Centre for delay in procurement of vaccines from the international markets. In a digital briefing on Monday, Sisodia made his intentions clear about the COVID-19 vaccination program in the national capital.

Sisodia said that US pharmaceutical companies manufacturing Covid vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna have made it clear they won’t sell directly to Delhi.

“We have spoken to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines, and both the manufacturers have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said they will deal with the central government. We appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to the states,” Sisodia, who is also nodal minister of Covid management in Delhi, said.

Sisodia further said that all the 400 vaccination sites for the 18-44 age group have been closed in Delhi after the vaccine stock was over. Meanwhile, centres administering Covaxin to the 45 and above age groups, healthcare workers and frontline workers too have also been shut due to unavailability of jabs.

“All 400 vaccination sites for 18-44 age groups have been closed today in Delhi. It should not happen that by the time we get vaccines, the time comes that even the antibodies of those who have been vaccinated are finished and they will again require vaccination,” he added.

He informed that over 1,000 vaccination centres were set up, out of which 400 were for 18-44 age group and around 600 centers for 45 and above. All 400 centres are currently inoperational due to unavailability of jabs.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the ongoing lockdown has been extended to May 31 even as the Covid positivity rate in the national capital has declined to 2.5 per cent and the single-day cases also have reduced to around 1,600.

Delhi has been under lockdown since April 20 when it registered over 28,000 Covid cases in a day.

“The daily cases have reduced to 1,600 and positivity rate has also declined to 2.5 per cent, but the war against the Covid pandemic is still on. Daily cases are still above the 1,000 mark in the city and therefore the Delhi government has decided to extend the existing lockdown for one more week. It means Delhi would remain under lockdown till next Monday (May 31).

(With IANS inputs)