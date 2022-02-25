Passing out parade of Delhi Police constables held

The passing out parade of 349 recruit constables including 63 women constables of SSF (Secretariate Security force) was held at Delhi Police Academy, Wazirabad campus, New Delhi today.

They took their oath in a colorful ceremonial parade after successfully completing their basic training.

The Chief guest Dr. Rishi Pal (IPS), Director DPA took the salute of the parade in presence of senior officers of MHA, SSF and Delhi Police.

During their training in addition to the knowledge of IPC, Cr.P.C., computers & cyber crime, and Human Behaviour they were also given inputs of organization & administration of SSF, lecture/demonstration on Fire Fighting, First-Aid, Gender Sensitization, Yoga and Stress Management.

For the development of their physical abilities, they have been trained in PT, parade, Un-Armed combat, crowd-control and firing by modern weapons and anti-terrorist measures.

They have been trained for their basic duties of searching frisking and use of metal detectors and baggage scanners.

Constable Pankaj received the ‘All Round Best’ trophy in Male Constables and Constable Pushpa received the ‘All Round Best’ trophy in Female Constables category.

The Chief Guest congratulated all the passed-out trainees and award winners. He called upon them to deliver their best to face the challenges of modern era in a service like SSF who guards important buildings of Central Government in New Delhi.

He emphasized the need to remain more vigilant towards national security & terrorism and exhorted them to work as per established laws.

He also called upon them to remain polite and firm while performing their duties. He also expressed happiness upon CDI/Inspector Brijveer Singh of DPA Wazirabad campus getting Commendation Roll of DG NSG for his out-standing and praiseworthy performance for NSG.