Over 3.2 lakh beneficiaries have received the Covid-19 vaccine so far in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive on 16 January, with more than 20,000 people receiving the jabs today, according to official data.

Of the total number of beneficiaries, more than 1.37 lakh are healthcare workers and over 1.86 lakh frontline workers, as per the data.

Yesterday, 27,219 beneficiaries had received the shots across 306 centres.

Today, 20,466 people were vaccinated, including 1,974 healthcare workers who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, according to data. The overall turnout was about 65 per cent, spread across 313 centres.

Three minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported today, officials said.

Till date,1,37,635 healthcare workers have been vaccinated, and 1,86,255 frontline workers have also received vaccine, as per data shared by officials.

Frontline workers include police personnel, civil defence staff, sanitation workers, among others.

The district-wise distribution of the total three AEFI cases today was: Central Delhi (0), East Delhi (0), New Delhi (0), Northwest Delhi (0), North East Delhi (0), North West Delhi (0), Shahdara (0), South Delhi (0), South East Delhi (2), South West Delhi (0) and West Delhi (1).

Meanwhile, Delhi today recorded 145 fresh Covid cases and 2 new fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The city’s Covid toll rose to 10,903, the health bulletin said. Its coronavirus caseload mounted to 6,38,173, the health bulletin stated.

Today’s fresh cases were detected out of 58,327 tests conducted the previous day. These included 35,751 RT-PCR tests and 22,576 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation was 472, it said.

The Covid patients who recovered during the past 24 hours numbered 130 with the cumulative tally of such recoveries in the city going up to 6,26, 216. The recovery rate stood at 98.12 per cent.

The national capital had 639 containment zones, the bulletin added. The active cases tally rose to 1,054 from 1,041 the previous day.

Delhi had yesterday reported 128 coronavirus cases and one death.

~With inputs from PTI~