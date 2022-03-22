Online sex racket busted in Noida, 2 women rescued

Noida Police has busted a sex racket that was being run via online booking and arrested one person in connection, an official said on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Rajesh, a Ghaziabad resident, was apprehended outside a Guest House in Sector 23, Noida.

Apart from the arrest, the official stated that the police also rescued two women who had been coerced into sex work.

Rajesh was arrested under the Indian Penal Code’s section 370 A (2) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act’s sections 3, 4, and 5.

According to section 370 A (2) of the IPC, anyone who engages a person for sexual exploitation in any way knowingly or with reason to believe that they have been trafficked is punishable by rigorous imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, but not more than five years, as well as a fine.

During questioning, the accused admitted that he utilised the internet and WhatsApp to communicate with his customers.

After the arrangement was finalised, the accused used to send women to various houses, hotels, and guest houses throughout the city to collect large sums of money on a daily basis.

“Both the women have now been sent to the Sakhi: One Stop Center (OSC),” said the official.

OSCs are designed to assist women who have been victims of abuse in both private and public areas, as well as in the home, community, and at work.

Women enduring physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, and economic abuse will be assisted with support and remedy, regardless of their age, class, caste, education position, marital status, race, or culture.

(with inputs from IANS)