One-third of hospital beds for coronavirus cases now to be used for dengue patients: Satyendar Jain

One-third of the hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients can now be used for patients suffering from other diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya in the city.

The Delhi government has issued an order for the purpose in view of an increase in the demand for beds for patients of dengue, malaria and chikungunya in all the government hospitals.

There is another factor behind the decision. There has been a major decline in the number of single-day Covid-19 cases in Delhi for the past many weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a statement on Sunday that the Kejriwal government had taken this decision so that there was an ample number of beds in the hospitals to fight dengue. The government is working hard on every front whether it is to spread awareness to prevent dengue or to increase the number of beds in hospitals for the treatment of patients.

He said the number of coronavirus patients in Delhi had come down and, therefore, one-third of the reserved beds for Covid-19 would now be used for the treatment of dengue, malaria and chikungunya patients.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to prevent the spread of dengue. Full preparations for the treatment of dengue have already been made in all the hospitals of Delhi.

Jain said, “Since the number of coronavirus patients in Delhi has remained very less for some time, the Delhi government has decided that one-third of the reserved beds for such patients will now be used for the treatment of patients suffering from dengue, malaria and chikungunya.”

These beds will be completely separated from those meant for the patients of Covid-19 and the staff here will also be separate so that there is no possibility of transmission of infection.

The Delhi government has taken this decision so that the number of beds in the hospitals for treating dengue patients is sufficient.

He said the ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign being run by the Delhi government has been effective in preventing dengue, and people should actively participate in it so that dengue mosquitoes don’t breed. Through this campaign, awareness has been spread among the people about the prevention of dengue.

The Health Department has issued instructions to the Medical Directors and Medical Superintendents of the hospitals run by the Delhi government to use one-third of the beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, if necessary, for the treatment of people suffering from dengue, malaria and chikungunya, including ICU beds.