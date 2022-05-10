One more held in Subhash Nagar firing incident

Delhi Police have detained one accused gunman in connection with the violent attack on two businessmen in the national capital’s Subhash Nagar region, Official sources said on Tuesday.

A group of assailants surrounded a car on a busy road in Subhash Nagar, West Delhi, on May 7 evening and shot at least 10 bullets. Two brothers, Ajay and Jassa Chaudhary, who were in the car, were shot and are undergoing treatment.

According to sources, the name of the latest arrestee, Paras alias Sahil, was revealed after CCTV footage was examined. According to reports, the accused Paras was a member of a Delhi-based gang.

The police apprehended a 47-year-old guy the day after the event, on Sunday, for allegedly giving a scooty to his accomplices to perpetrate the crime. Raju Khan alias Googa was named as the suspect.

The accused Raju Khan had given the assailants the two-wheeler, which they had utilised in the crime.

The police had filed a complaint under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to kill) and 34 (acts done by multiple persons in furtherance of a common aim). The investigation is still ongoing.

(with inputs from IANS)