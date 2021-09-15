Offline classes to resume in DU from Today

Delhi University has started offline classes from 15 September in a phased manner. DU has decided to reopen its campus in a phased manner. DU will reopen from today- September 15, 2021. The University of Delhi, DU, will resume classes for the final year undergraduate and postgraduate students in offline mode from today, September 15.

Delhi University colleges, departments and centres will reopen for practical classes for 50 per cent attendance. Theory classes will continue in online mode and attendance to the offline practical classes for the UG and PG students is not mandatory.

DU decided to resume online classes after a nod by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on August 30, 2021, to reopen educational institutions. Students and other stakeholders are advised to check COVID 19 protocols and guidelines.

“We have posted the Google form for parents’ consent. We are doing theory classes online and practical classes offline so that combination doesn’t suit those who stay outside Delhi, which is why many might not have said yes for coming to college,” said Dr Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College.

The students attending the offline practical classes at DU should have at least received one dose of the Covid vaccine. The students who are to live in hostels should however be fully vaccinated against Covid. Both teaching and non-teaching staff attending the classes should be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, teachers and students of DU have expressed their happiness over resuming the offline classes.

It should be noted that while there will be a resumption of physical classes, online classes will continue for students. Thus, hybrid teaching and learning will be followed by the University in a phased manner. As per the official notification released by University Grant Commission, Universities have to follow certain SOPs while reopening campus.

Thus, certain measures such as self-monitoring of health and reporting immediately in case of any illness, use of Arogya Setu App wherever convenient, washing hands at regular intervals, and maintaining a six feet social distance should be followed. These guidelines should be followed by all stakeholders visiting the campus.