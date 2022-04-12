NW India to experience slight respite from heatwave from April 13

Even as heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were observed over several areas across Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the spatial extent and intensity of heatwave spell is likely to reduce over northwest India from April 13.

However, the heatwave conditions would continue over Madhya Pradesh during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said and warned that dust-raising winds (speed 20-30 kmph) are very likely over southern parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana on April 12 and 13.

“Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, light/moderate, isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over western Himalayan region during April 12 to 15 with maximum intensity on April 13 when isolated rainfall is likely over Punjab and Haryana,” the IMD bulletin warned.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at Ganganagar in Rajasthan at 45.5 degrees Celsius followed by Bopani (Faridabad, Haryana) at 45.3 degrees Celsius, Balasmand (district Hisar, Haryana) at 45.2 degrees Celsius, Sirsa (Haryana) at 44.9 degrees Celsius while Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of east India during the next three days and thereafter, they will fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

It also said that no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of Gujarat during the next three days and a gradual rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The IMD also said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in many parts over Haryana and Delhi and in some parts of Punjab during the next 24 hours and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over the same region on April 12.

Heatwave conditions in some parts are very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next five days.