NTPC recognised as one of the “Most Preferred Workplaces of 2022”

NTPC has been recognized as one of the “Most Preferred Workplaces of 2022” in the premier edition of “Most Preferred Workplaces 2022” organised by Team Marksmen.

The esteemed award was received by Dilip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), Munish Jauhari, RED (West-1), and Anil Kumar Jadli GM HR at a function held in Mumbai on 1 July.

This unique industry-led initiative has been informed and driven by insights drawn from industry-wide, in-depth research and survey conducted by Team Marksmen. This award showcases and celebrates organisations that have managed to maximize employee wellbeing, engagement, and productivity alongside organisational performance.

It highlights organizations that have particularly succeeded in their holistic reorientation of the business landscape, and have also seen them create an employee experience that is meaningful, collaborative, and inspiring, simply by putting the needs of employees first and adopting people practices aligned strategically to business and creating a caring, learning and engaging workplace.

Organizations have been appraised on the parameters of Employee Centricity, Organizational Purpose, Intrapreneurial Ecosystem, Work Flexibility, Diversity and Equality, Growth and Rewards and Social Cohesion.