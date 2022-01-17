No prescription is required to get tested if you are showing any symptoms of Corona: Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that no prescription is required to get tested if you are showing any symptoms of Corona.

Presenting a detailed analysis of the corona cases in Delhi today, he stated that corona cases had decreased in Delhi over the last four days. The weekend curfew is proving to be beneficial, as fewer and fewer people are venturing outside, limiting the spread of corona. So

far, 2 crore 85 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi.

Out of all eligible people, 100 per cent have received their first dose, around 80 per cent have received their second dose, and 1 lakh 27 thousand have received their booster dose. The vaccination process is running smoothly in Delhi, and the Delhi Government has an adequate supply of vaccines.

Meanwhile, he urged everyone to wear masks at all times and to adhere to all Covid protocols and social distance. “The cases in Delhi have

been declining for the past four days,” he said. On January 14th, Delhi recorded approximately 24,383 positive cases, while on January

15th, Delhi recorded 20,178 new cases, and on January 16th, Delhi recorded 18,286 positive cases. Today, we can expect far fewer cases than the previous tally. Weekend curfews have played a significant role in this decline.

However, this trend indicates that the number of cases in Delhi is decreasing, but the government is still keeping a close eye on the covid cases, and it will take some time to understand the trend forward.

Jain congratulated healthcare workers and front-line workers on completing a year-long vaccination drive. “In Delhi, 2 crores 85 lakh people have been vaccinated, 100 per cent of those who were eligible for the first dose have been vaccinated, around 80 percent of people have been jabbed with the second dose, and 1 lakh 28 thousand people have been jabbed with a booster dose,” he said. 35,000 of these 1 lakh 27 thousand people are over 60 years old, 32,000 are healthcare workers, and the remaining 60,000 are frontline workers.” He went on to say, “Those who are eligible must get their second dose of vaccination, as well as the booster dose, as soon as possible.”

