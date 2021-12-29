No Omicron patient in Delhi has required oxygen, says Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told media persons on Wednesday that no Omicron patient in the national capital needed oxygen support so far.

Quoting experts, the Health Minister said the Omicron-infected people were easily getting cured as Omicron infection was milder than the infection caused by the Delta variant.

He pointed out that most patients of the Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, were those who got infected by one of their family members who returned from a visit to a foreign country carrying the virus infection.

He said, “Omicron cases in Delhi have been increasing with the arrival of international flights to the city. The positivity rate is around 1 per cent and the city recorded 496 fresh Covid-19 cases yesterday. But no patient has so far required oxygen support.”

He, however, asked people to take the necessary precautions so that the spread of the infection by the new variant could be brought under control soon.

Jain’s statement came with the Union Health Ministry releasing the data which showed that the national capital had the maximum cases of Omicron in the country. The cumulative count of Omicron cases in Delhi was 238 out of the total 781 such patients in India.