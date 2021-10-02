No death certificate needed for families of Covid 19 victim for Delhi government Aarthik yojana

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow implementation of Mukhyamantri Parivar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana capital CM Arvind Kejriwal said that there will no longer be a need for death certificates and surviving members certificates from families. During a meeting on Friday, he said the officials should instead verify applications from the MHA list or official records and immediately disburse money.

The CM stressed the fact that the government’s duty is to console and support grieving families and not create problems for them and applicants should not be asked to come to offices. The CM further stated that there should be no delay in disbursal of the amount over frivolous reasons.

He said if the spouse is alive, give them the entire amount and if the children are the surviving members, then the amount should be divided amongst them equally. He directed the officials to not pile up paperwork and expedite the process of clearing applications urgently.

The Chief Minister brought forth to the meeting a citizen who had reached out to him with his grievances related to the scheme. The citizen narrated his ordeal and discussed how he had to run from pillar to post in order to get his application approved because of the officials not expediting the process as per the Delhi Government’s directions. On being given a reality check by the CM the officers were left red-faced. On hearing the grievance of the person, the CM instructed the officials to get over with such attitude and asked them to be more sensitive in dealing with the applicants.

Kejriwal said, “It is high time that the officials understand the criticality of the work they’re doing. It is an express direction that no person should have to witness a similar scenario again and the officers take cognisance of the state of affairs.”

The Chief Secretary reinforced stand on the matter and said, “we expect complete accountability in all works. From now on, no citizen should face even an iota of difficulty in getting their applications processed. All officers must take full responsibility and understand the sensitivity of the situation.”

In the review meeting, the officials said that 25,709 applications have been received for the one-time ex gratia amount of Rs. 50,000 under the scheme. Out of this, 24,475 applications have tallied with the list of MHA. 1,130 teams with 2,019 employees have been deployed to visit the homes of these applicants.

The verification of about 19 thousand applicants has been completed. During verification, 1,250 people have opted out of the scheme. At the same time, the Health Department has approved 9,043 applications out of 24,475 applicants under the scheme and so far the ex gratia has been transferred to the accounts of 7,163 beneficiaries.

At the same time, 1,425 applications have been rejected due to various reasons. Further, the officials apprised the CM that 6,700 applications have been received for monthly financial assistance under the scheme.

Out of this, 3,648 applications have been approved and 3,131 beneficiaries have started getting the benefit of monthly financial assistance. So far, 1 crore 56 lakh 57 thousand 500 rupees have been transferred to their accounts.