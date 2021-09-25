No Covid-19 death for the 7th day consecutively in Delhi

Delhi recorded no coronavirus-caused death consecutively for the seventh day today even as it identified 24 positive cases infected by the deadly virus. The tests conducted across the city numbered 69,465.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the cumulative count of such fatalities stood at 25,085. The cumulative count of Covid-19 positive cases was 14,38,658.

The positivity rate dipped to 0.03 per cent from 0.07 per cent yesterday.

Sixty-six patients of those getting treatment in different hospitals recovered and were discharged by health care centres.

There were 391 active cases in the national capital and the count of those being taken care of in their residences under the home isolation system was 124, the health bulletin said.

The city now had 98 containment zones.

In all, there were 11,804 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients, but only 234 beds remained occupied.

The number of people who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 1,87,878 and the cumulative count of those who got their first jab was 115,70,232. Those who got both doses of the vaccines so far were 51,89,503 in number, the bulletin added.