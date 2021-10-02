NGO Sampurna presents senior citizens with gifts on the Eve of International Senior Citizens Day

On the eve of International Senior Citizen’s day, Sampurna NGO organized an event to gather and spend a good time with the senior citizens.

Senior citizens make up a huge number of India’s population and Sampurna believes that their happiness is important to the overall happiness of the society, said Dr Shobha Vijender. A comedy play was presented by a team of theatre artists. The elderly enjoyed and shared a good laugh.

A special few senior citizens who actively helped out during the covid period were honoured by presenting them with shawls and mementoes. It was a get together of senior citizens from the urbanized villages, slums and urban populations. This amalgamation of Senior citizens was awesome in many ways as senior citizens themselves were celebrating their day, sharing jokes with each other.

According to the Founder President Dr Shobha Vijender, this event of “Happy Hours” aims to bring a louder laugh to the lives of senior citizens. Sampurna has been conducting such types of programs every now and then in Delhi. She said that in coming times as the Senior citizen’s population is going to be doubled; it is all the more imperative to study the problems senior citizens are facing and the best possible solutions to involve senior citizens in the overall development of the country. She also requested the Govt to increase the amount of pension of senior citizens from 2500 to at least Rs 3000.

Kiran Dwivedi, the coordinator of the Recreation Center for Senior citizens thanked all the Senior Citizens who are the part and parcel of the recreation centre. Tea, snacks and fruits were distributed while the elderly appreciated this effort.