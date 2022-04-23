New Covid-19 cases crosses 1,000 mark in Delhi, 2 Covid deaths in last 24 hours

The fresh Covid cases crossed the 1,000 mark in Delhi on Friday as a total of 1,042 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the national capital out of 22442 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the city.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1872699. According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent.

Delhi registered two deaths due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26164 , it said. In all, there are 3,253 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

Notably, 965 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi yesterday and a day before that the number of new Covid-19 cases in the national capital were 1,009.