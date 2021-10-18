NE district of Delhi police launches operation Ankush against antisocial

North-East District of Delhi Police has launched an Operation “Ankush” against crime and criminals.

On the night intervening of 16 October and 19, under the umbrella of operation Ankush, a General Gast was organised in the district. For the purpose and to have a deterrent effect over anti-social elements, three companies of outside force, District Reserve Force (HRD), Special Wings of the District, and maximum Police station and office staff were deployed.

All picket and patrolling squads were also strengthened. Intense checking was carried out in vulnerable areas and against BCs. As a result of which following actions were taken against bad elements/criminals.

11 FIRs were registered under Arms Act and 11 persons were arrested. Two country-made pistols were also recovered.

Six cases were registered for selling illegal liquor under the Excise Act. Besides, 60 people were booked under section 40 of the Excise Act for consuming alcohol in a public place.

Houses of 10 known drug peddlers were searched under the NDPS Act. Cases were registered for selling illegal drugs under section the NDPS Act. A vehicle that was intercepted while carrying 31 kg Ganja was also seized.

Nine people were booked for involvement in gambling activities in two FIRs and more than Rs 20,000 cash and one mobile recovered.

Preventive action was taken against 62 people under sections 107, 151 of the CRPC, and 60 people were booked under sections 92, 93, and 97 of the Delhi Police Act. 183 vehicles were deposited under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.