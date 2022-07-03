NDMC to set up additional STP at Nehru Park

To fulfill the irrigation requirement of Nehru Park and to enhance the beauty of the New Delhi area, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will set up an additional Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) having capacity of 500 KLD at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri.

It was informed by NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay on Sunday.

Upadhyay has also written a suggestion letter to the higher officials of the NDMC for setting up an additional STP in Lodhi Garden also after surveying the location.

The NDMC vice-chairman said the Sewage Treatment Plant preserves the natural environment against pollution and it is the best technology for the treatment of wastewater and helps safeguard the environment.

While mentioning the advantages of STPs, Upadhyay said STPs remove impurities from wastewater, or sewage, before it reaches aquifers or natural bodies of water such as rivers, lakes, and oceans. A sewage treatment plant (STP) eliminates harmful contaminants most economically and provides a healthier environment, he said.