NDMC launches campaign for eco-friendly Diwali

With an aim to promote eco-friendly festival, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a “Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali” campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

“The campaign started on November 6 and will continue till November 13. It encompasses a wide range of activities and initiatives designed to encourage citizens to celebrate Diwali in an environmentally responsible manner,” the NDMC said on Thursday.

The civic body, under the campaign, has invited active engagement of citizens in the “Clean and Green Diwali” pledge initiative, starting from November 6.

Embracing creativity and innovation, the participants are encouraged to share new and unique ideas in form of reels/social media posts/videos, etc. for celebrating a clean, green, and plastic-free Diwali using #SwachhDiwali hashtags from November 7 to 12.

For spreading the message on the ‘Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali’ campaign, the NDMC said it has engaged a brand ambassador, RJ Naved for the amplification of the campaign on social media platforms through the video message.

To culminate the efforts, a special post-Diwali cleanliness drive is scheduled November 13 emphasizing the campaign’s commitment to turning aspirations for a cleaner environment into tangible actions.