NCRTC completes construction of Jangpura RRTS station underpass

NCRTC has finished construction of the Jangpura RRTS station underpass, stated NCRTC in a press statement.

According to NCRTC, this underpass is of four lanes and passing under Mathura Road enabling movement of every type of vehicle including heavy motor vehicles to the Jangpura RRTS station as well as train stabling cum maintenance yard being constructed at this location for all the three corridors of RRTS network.

Jangpura RRTS station is being connected by Mathura Road in South Delhi for the smooth accessibility of the station.

“In this process, a four-lane connecting road is being constructed by NCRTC from Mathura Road to go towards Jangpura RRTS station. With this construction in place, the residents of Ashram, Maharani Bagh, Nizamuddin, and Jangpura can avail of RRTS services easily, without any hassle of getting stuck in traffic jams,” stated the press release issued by NCRTC.

This underpass construction has been done by box-pushing technology using precast boxes and pushing was done with the help of hydraulic jacks, without disturbing the movement of traffic, said NCRTC spokesperson.

This underpass is completely pedestrian-friendly as about 1.5-meter-wide space on both sides is dedicated to pedestrian movement.

Presently, this site has poor connectivity as it is landlocked by three railway lines. The existing connectivity through Rail Over Bridge (ROB) is sufficient only for LMVs due to less height clearance while the other option is from an at-grade Railway crossing, which is not seamless due to frequent train movement on the route.

Once completed, connectivity to Jangpura RRTS station complex as well as train stabling yard from Mathura Road will be seamless, enabling movement of LMV, HMV, as well as fire tenders, thereby providing access to critical RRTS infrastructure as well as adding value to the infrastructure landscape of Delhi.

Jangpura RRTS station is the 25th station on the 82 km long Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RRTS corridor being constructed here with a stabling yard for the train stabling and maintenance, operational control centre, office complexes, and residential towers.

NCRTC is implementing India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.

It has a design speed of 180 kmph and an average speed of 100 kmph. Powered by electric traction, RRTS will serve as a green mode of transport in NCR.