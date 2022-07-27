National Herald case: Sonia leaves ED office after 3 hours of questioning

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s questioning on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald newspaper case ended after three hours.

No new summons have been issued to her as of yet. According to insiders, she may be contacted once again to participate in the investigation if necessary.

She arrived at the ED office this morning at 11 a.m., which marked her third appearance in the case.

She was joined by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her daughter, who was toting a medical box.

She was interrogated twice on Tuesday for a total of nearly six hours.

Her remark was captured by a group led by assistant director Monika Sharma of ED.

In case her mother need any medication, Priyanka Gandhi was allowed to be present in a room at the ED office.

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi was questioned on the identical topics that Rahul Gandhi was questioned on for five days.

(with inputs from IANS)