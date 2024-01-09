Mother-son duo killed, one injured as speeding vehicle hits them

A mother-son duo died and another man was injured after a speeding bike hit them near the Madipur Metro Station in West Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Seema (32) and her 2-year-old son Daksh, residents of Madipur area.

Police received a call around 6.45 pm on Monday from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital where all the three were rushed for treatment.

The mother and son were declared brought dead, while the police later recorded the injured man’s statement and registered an FIR under appropriate sections of law.

According to police, the speeding motorcycle hit the bike of the injured man. The man’s vehicle then hit the mother-son duo while they were crossing the road.

They said the offending vehicle and its driver have been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.